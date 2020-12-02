On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Former Arsenal player Clichy signs for Senderos at Servette

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020
GENEVA (AP) — Former France defender Gaël Clichy signed on Wednesday for Swiss club Servette where long-time Arsenal teammate Philippe Senderos is sporting director of his hometown club.

Servette said the 35-year-old Clichy signed a contract through June 2022. The team is currently last in the 10-team Swiss league.

Clichy was able to sign outside an official transfer window as a free agent because his contract at Turkish champion Istanbul Başakşehir had expired.

Clichy spent three years in Turkey after leaving Manchester City where he won two Premier League titles.

Senderos and Clichy both joined Arsenal in 2003, ahead of its unbeaten title-winning season. Senderos spent one year in the MLS with Houston Dynamo before returning to Switzerland.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

