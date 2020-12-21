On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Dec. 20

1. Lewis Hamilton, 347.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 223.

3. Max Verstappen, 214.

4. Sergio Perez, 125.

5. Daniel Ricciardo, 119.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, 105.

7. Alexander Albon, 105.

8. Charles Leclerc, 98.

9. Lando Norris, 97.

10. Pierre Gasly, 75.

11. Lance Stroll, 75.

12. Esteban Ocon, 62.

        Read more Sports News news.

13. Sebastian Vettel, 33.

14. Daniil Kvyat, 32.

15. Nico Hulkenberg, 10.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, 4.

17. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4.

18. George Russell, 3.

19. Romain Grosjean, 2.

20. Kevin Magnussen, 1.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

22. Jack Aitken, 0.

23. Pietro Fittipaldi, 0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station