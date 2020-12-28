Formula One Points Leaders

Through Dec. 27
1. Lewis Hamilton, 347.
2. Valtteri Bottas, 223.
3. Max Verstappen, 214.
4. Sergio Perez, 125.
5. Daniel Ricciardo, 119.
6. Carlos Sainz Jr, 105.
7. Alexander Albon, 105.
8. Charles Leclerc, 98.
9. Lando Norris, 97.
10. Pierre Gasly, 75.
11. Lance Stroll, 75.
12. Esteban Ocon, 62.
13. Sebastian Vettel, 33.
14. Daniil Kvyat, 32.
15. Nico Hulkenberg, 10.
16. Kimi Raikkonen, 4.
17. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4.
18. George Russell, 3.
19. Romain Grosjean, 2.
20. Kevin Magnussen, 1.
21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
22. Jack Aitken, 0.
23. Pietro Fittipaldi, 0.
