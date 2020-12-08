Fort Hays State 81, Kansas St. 68

FORT HAYS STATE (0-0)
Jonsson 5-8 2-3 12, Vitztum 7-13 0-1 16, Hammeke 6-13 0-0 15, Rock 5-9 1-1 14, Thompson 5-10 2-2 14, Peters 4-4 2-2 10, Pumphrey 0-1 0-0 0, Hilgendorf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 7-9 81.
KANSAS ST. (1-4)
Bradford 2-3 0-0 4, A.Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, D.Gordon 3-11 5-8 11, McGuirl 7-9 4-5 22, Pack 3-12 0-1 6, Miguel 2-5 6-8 10, Williams 3-5 2-2 8, Lewis 0-1 3-5 3, Linguard 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 22-51 20-30 68.
Halftime_Fort Hays State 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Fort Hays State 10-24 (Rock 3-6, Hammeke 3-7, Thompson 2-5, Vitztum 2-5, Jonsson 0-1), Kansas St. 4-21 (McGuirl 4-6, A.Gordon 0-1, Linguard 0-1, Williams 0-1, Miguel 0-2, D.Gordon 0-5, Pack 0-5). Rebounds_Fort Hays State 33 (Vitztum 11), Kansas St. 26 (D.Gordon 6). Assists_Fort Hays State 13 (Hammeke, Rock 5), Kansas St. 9 (Pack 5). Total Fouls_Fort Hays State 24, Kansas St. 15.
