Foster leads Wyoming past Incarnate Word 94-83 in OT

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 12:43 am
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kenny Foster had a career-high 21 points as Wyoming topped Incarnate Word 94-83 in overtime on Wednesday night. Marcus Williams added 20 points for the Cowboys. Williams also had six assists.

Hunter Maldonado had 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Wyoming (2-1). Kwane Marble II added 12 points and six rebounds.

Hunter Thompson scored 7 points despite entering the contest as the Cowboys’ second leading scorer at 16.0 points per game. He made 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Keaston Willis had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (1-2). Josh Morgan added 18 points. Marcus Larsson had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

