Fowler, Terrell lift Sacramento State past Idaho 73-57

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 4:52 pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had 17 points to lead five Sacramento State players in double figures as the Hornets beat Idaho 73-57 on Saturday.

Christian Terrell added 15 points, Ethan Esposito chipped in 14, William FitzPatrick scored 13 and Deshaun Highler had 10 for Sacrament State (3-0, 2-0 Big Sky). Esposito also had 11 rebounds.

Scott Blakney had 12 points for the Vandals (0-2, 0-2). DeAndre Robinson added 10 points.

The Hornets improved to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Sacramento State defeated Idaho 77-55 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

