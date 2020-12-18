On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Francis lifts Richmond over Loyola of Chicago 75-73

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 9:51 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blake Francis had 27 points as Richmond edged past Loyola of Chicago 75-73 on Friday night.

Jacob Gilyard had 19 points for Richmond (6-1). Grant Golden added 14 points and seven rebounds. He also had eight turnovers. Tyler Burton had nine rebounds.

Braden Norris had 21 points for the Ramblers (3-2). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tate Hall had 12 points.

