Sports News

Franklin’s career game leads Indiana past North Alabama

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 2:41 pm
1 min read
      

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Armaan Franklin drilled five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, both career highs, to lead Indiana to an 87-52 win over Indiana on Sunday.

Franklin was 5-of-7 behind the arc and also had five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.

Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 points for the Hoosiers (4-2), going 7 of 11 from the foul line and grabbing seven rebounds with three blocks. Indiana outrebounded the Lions 47-34. Trey Galloway scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting as the Hoosiers shot 50%.

Will Soucie topped the Lions (2-2) with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting but his teammates were just 14 of 54, including 4 of 23 from 3-point range. North Alabama shot 33%.

Indiana had the first seven points of the game, with Jackson-Davis scoring five. Moments later the Hoosiers reeled off 12 straight, starting with back-to-back dunks by Galloway, for a 23-7 lead at the 8:09 mark.

A Soucie layup and three-point play cut the deficit to eight but Indiana hit three 3-pointers down the stretch and Jordan Geronimo scored at the buzzer to push the Hoosier lead to 40-24 at the break. Indiana finished with 13 treys on 33 attempts.

Franklin had two 3-pointers and a layup in a 17-0 run in the middle of the second half that put Indiana on top 76-37.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

