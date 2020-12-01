Free Agent Signings

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 9:39 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The seven free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

KANSAS CITY (1)— Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract.

TORONTO (1) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (3) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-yer contract.

NEW YORK (1) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer.

