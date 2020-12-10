Free Agent Signings

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — The 10 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.

TORONTO (1) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (3) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-yer contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer.

