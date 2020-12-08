On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Freeman, Abreu win Hank Aaron Awards for offense

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 3:42 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com.

Freeman, 31, was second in the NL in batting .341, OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.640) and OPS (1.102).

The 33-year-old Abreu hit .317 with 15 doubles, 19 homers and 60 RBIs during 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season.

Abreu was voted AL MVP and Freeman won NL MVP.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

