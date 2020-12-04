On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Freidel scores 24 to carry S Dakota St past Bradley 88-84

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 11:04 pm
< a min read
      

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 24 points as South Dakota State edged past Bradley 88-84 on Friday night.

Freidel made 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Baylor Scheierman had 14 points and 12 rebounds for South Dakota State (3-2). Alex Arians added 14 points and Douglas Wilson had 13 points and five assists.

Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (3-2). Terry Nolan Jr. added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Ja’Shon Henry had 16 points.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit