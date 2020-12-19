Fresno St. 78, Fresno Pacific 65

FRESNO PACIFIC (0-4)

Heimerdinger 0-5 0-0 0, Antunez 5-13 0-0 12, Kirby 0-2 0-0 0, McKeython 2-6 0-0 4, Coleman 8-16 5-6 24, Cook 5-10 0-0 13, Nealon-Lino 0-6 0-0 0, Kendricks 2-4 3-5 8, Briscoe 1-2 0-0 3, Ferguson 0-2 1-2 1, Damato 0-0 0-0 0, Person 0-0 0-0 0, Atkerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-13 65.

FRESNO ST. (2-0)

Robinson 5-17 3-5 14, Ballard 5-7 5-5 17, Hill 4-9 3-3 12, Holland 2-6 0-0 6, Stroud 3-8 4-5 10, Meah 1-2 0-3 2, Gage 0-5 0-0 0, Colimerio 3-6 0-0 6, Harding 1-3 1-2 3, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Whitaker 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 27-69 16-23 78.

Halftime_Fresno St. 35-14. 3-Point Goals_Fresno Pacific 10-32 (Coleman 3-5, Cook 3-8, Antunez 2-4, Briscoe 1-1, Kendricks 1-2, Ferguson 0-1, McKeython 0-1, Heimerdinger 0-2, Kirby 0-2, Nealon-Lino 0-6), Fresno St. 8-25 (Whitaker 2-3, Ballard 2-4, Holland 2-6, Robinson 1-1, Hill 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Harding 0-1, Colimerio 0-2, Gage 0-2, Stroud 0-2). Rebounds_Fresno Pacific 38 (Coleman 10), Fresno St. 47 (Robinson 11). Assists_Fresno Pacific 12 (Antunez 6), Fresno St. 14 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_Fresno Pacific 22, Fresno St. 17.

