On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Fresno St. 78, Fresno Pacific 65

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 9:04 pm
< a min read
      

FRESNO PACIFIC (0-4)

Heimerdinger 0-5 0-0 0, Antunez 5-13 0-0 12, Kirby 0-2 0-0 0, McKeython 2-6 0-0 4, Coleman 8-16 5-6 24, Cook 5-10 0-0 13, Nealon-Lino 0-6 0-0 0, Kendricks 2-4 3-5 8, Briscoe 1-2 0-0 3, Ferguson 0-2 1-2 1, Damato 0-0 0-0 0, Person 0-0 0-0 0, Atkerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-13 65.

FRESNO ST. (2-0)

Robinson 5-17 3-5 14, Ballard 5-7 5-5 17, Hill 4-9 3-3 12, Holland 2-6 0-0 6, Stroud 3-8 4-5 10, Meah 1-2 0-3 2, Gage 0-5 0-0 0, Colimerio 3-6 0-0 6, Harding 1-3 1-2 3, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Whitaker 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 27-69 16-23 78.

Halftime_Fresno St. 35-14. 3-Point Goals_Fresno Pacific 10-32 (Coleman 3-5, Cook 3-8, Antunez 2-4, Briscoe 1-1, Kendricks 1-2, Ferguson 0-1, McKeython 0-1, Heimerdinger 0-2, Kirby 0-2, Nealon-Lino 0-6), Fresno St. 8-25 (Whitaker 2-3, Ballard 2-4, Holland 2-6, Robinson 1-1, Hill 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Harding 0-1, Colimerio 0-2, Gage 0-2, Stroud 0-2). Rebounds_Fresno Pacific 38 (Coleman 10), Fresno St. 47 (Robinson 11). Assists_Fresno Pacific 12 (Antunez 6), Fresno St. 14 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_Fresno Pacific 22, Fresno St. 17.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Terminating Employees Safely
12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 Hosting Large Events: Webinars vs....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine