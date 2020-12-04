Trending:
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 10:34 pm
Friday, Dec. 4
EAST

Bentley 4, Army 2

Boston College 3, Providence 0

Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 5, Arizona St. 4

