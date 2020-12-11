Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 54, Fuqua School 53

Blue Ridge School 93, Hargrave Military 49

Broadwater Academy 58, Greenbrier Christian 55

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cap City 62, Lighthouse Homeschool, N.C. 50

Isle of Wight Academy 51, Brunswick Academy 22

Regents 56, Grace Christian 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Greenbrier Christian 51, Broadwater Academy 35

Isle of Wight Academy 36, Brunswick Academy 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
12|9 Wildfire Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists