Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 54, Fuqua School 53
Blue Ridge School 93, Hargrave Military 49
Broadwater Academy 58, Greenbrier Christian 55
Cap City 62, Lighthouse Homeschool, N.C. 50
Isle of Wight Academy 51, Brunswick Academy 22
Regents 56, Grace Christian 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greenbrier Christian 51, Broadwater Academy 35
Isle of Wight Academy 36, Brunswick Academy 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
