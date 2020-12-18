Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Chris Flexen to a two-year contract. Designated INF Tim Lopes for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed RHP Michael Wacha to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Ellis on a minor league contract for 2021 season.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Ryder Ryan from New York Mets to complete the trade for INF Todd Frazier from Aug. 31. 2020.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Richard Urena, OF Forrest Wall and INF Tyler White to minor league contracts for 2021 season.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Bo Takahashi to a minor league contract and invited to spring training.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hoby Milner and RF Dylan Cozens to minor league contracts for the 2021 season.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF E.P. Reese.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Cam Hatch.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA BOARD OF GOVENORS — Announced approval of the sale of Utah Jazz to ownership group led by Ryan Smith executive chairman of Qualtrics.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Fs Dwayne Sutton, Axel Toupane and Kaleb Wesson.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived Fs T.J. Leaf and Admiral Schofield.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted OL Johotthan Harrison to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL LaCale London and OL LaCale London from reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted K Taylor Russolino and LB Josh Watson to active roster.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WRs Terry Godwin and Josh Hammond and CB Josh Nurse on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chad Williams to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DB Daryl Worley on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Derek Carr on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Nick Scott and OT Bobby Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Jamal Perry and WR Kirk Merritt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Jonathan Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated RB Devonte Freeman to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIS EAGLES — Placed RT Jack Driscoll and CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated K Ryan Succop, P Bradley Pinion and LS Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LT Donovan Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted K Greg Joseph and OL Ted Larsen to the active roster. Signed P Dustin Colquitt and LS Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed LW Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Cole Fraser from reserve. Placed F Dyson Stevenson on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Levko Koper from reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Cody Milan. Signed D Jack Sadek and added to active roster. Acquired F Greg Meireles from Charlotte. Added F Jack Poehling to NHL/AHL active list.
INDY FUEL — Released F Mathieu Foget. Activated D Cliff Watson and D Connor McDonald from reserve. Placed D Tim Shoup, F Patrick McGrath and D Chris Martenet on reserve. Placed F Craig Martin on exempt list.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Adam Dauda from reserve. Placed F Craig Martin on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Loren, F Robbie Holmes and F Ross Olsson from exempt list. Placed D Marcus Crawford on reserve.
ONTARIO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled D Jack Sadek from Greenville. Placed D Paul Meyer on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Charles Curti, G Craig Pantano, D Mikael Tam, F Drew Callin and D Ian Edmondson. Acquired D Kevin Spinozzi from Toledo. Added G Tom Hodges as EBUG. Suspended F Corey Durocher.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Daniel Urbani.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Agreed to terms with head coach Gabriel Heinze to a two-year contract.INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Felipe Valencia to a first team contract for the 2021 season.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed MF Mikko Kuningas, pending league and federation approval, for the 2021 season.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Mandy Freeman to a one-year contract with an option for a second-year.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Devon Kerr to a one-year contract with an option on a second-year.
