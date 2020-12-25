Trending:
Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 25, 2020 2:58 pm
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Bralon Addison to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Chris Wondolowski to a one-year contract.

National Premier Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY FC — Signed F Eero Markkanen.

