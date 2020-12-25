Friday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Bralon Addison to a two-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Chris Wondolowski to a one-year contract.
ORANGE COUNTY FC — Signed F Eero Markkanen.
