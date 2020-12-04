Friday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Shelton Gibson to the practice squad. Placed DT Bruce Hector on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed free agent C Evan Brown to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DT DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Paul Marie to a multi-year contract.
