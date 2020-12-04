On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 3:04 pm
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Shelton Gibson to the practice squad. Placed DT Bruce Hector on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed free agent C Evan Brown to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DT DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Paul Marie to a multi-year contract.

