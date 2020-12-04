Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Chris Young executive vice president and general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed QB Robert Griffin III on injured reserve. Activated RB J.K. Dobbins, OLB Pernell McPhee, C Patrick Mekari and C Matt Skura from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Luke Wilson to the active roster. Activated CB Anthony Averett and Chris Moore fro injured reserve. Signed RB Tommy Bohanon, G Parker Ehinger and DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad. Placed TE Sean Culkin on the practice squad injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Shelton Gibson to the practice squad. Placed DT Bruce Hector on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed free agent C Evan Brown to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DT DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced QB Daniel Jones officially downgraded to doubtful for week 13 play.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed G Alex Lewis on the NFI/injured list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Paul Marie to a multi-year contract. Exercised 2021 contract options on Gs JT Marcinkowski and Daniel Vega, D Jacob Akanyirge and MF Jack Skahan. Did not Exercise 2021 contract options for D Guram Kashia and MFs Luis Felipe and Vako. Guaranteed contracts for 2021 season for G Emi Ochoa, Ds Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie, Tommy Thompson and Casey Walls, MFs Eric Calvillo, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Gilber Fuentes, Siad Haji, Judson, Shea Salinas and Jackso Yueill and Fs Cade Cowell and Andy Rios. Announced that G Matt Bersano, Fs Danny Hoesen and Chris Wondolowski are out of contract. Announced D Oswaldo Alanis will be continuing the second season of his two-year loan from Mexico’s Chivas de Guadalajara.

