Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Chris Young executive vice president and general manager.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS: Exercised the 2021 contract options on RHP Wes Albert, INF Harrison Bragg, OF Jacob Crum, RHPs Tyler Jones and Austin Shea, C/1B Brian Parreira and LHP Mario Samuel. Declined the option on INF/OF Riley Krane.

NEW YORK BOULDERS: Released INF Brandt Broussard, OF Matt Feinstein, RHPs Collin Kelly and Connor Leedholm, C Peter Pena, INFs Miguel Pimentel and Dakota Popham, OF Zach Racusin, 1B Chris Salvey, and OF Jordan Wren.

QUEBEC CAPITALES: Signed RHP Joe Rivera to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS: Exercised the 2021 contract options on RHPs Kyle Arojna and Shawn Blackwell, Dallas Bryan, Stephen Chamblee, Trevin Eubanks, Anthony Guardado, Dylan Stutsman, Tyler Tomaka and Thomas Nicoll, INFs Luke Becker, Chase Dawson, Sebastian Diaz and Matt McGarry and Matt McGarry, OFs Logan Farrar, Ben Spitznagel and Clint Hardy, C Gian Martanelli and Nick Oddo, 1B Quincy Nieporte, LHPs David Thompson and LHPs Aaron Rozek and 1B Jack Zollner.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS: Placed INF Jake Vieth on the suspended list. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS: Signed RHPs Cole Bellair, Colby Blueberg and Justin Miller to contract extensions. Exercised the 2021 contract options on OF Chase Cockrell and Nolan Meadows, INF Micah Coffey, RHPs Yerelmy Garcia, Michael Pascoe and Blake Hickman, C Joe Lytle and INF Daniel Valero. Declined the options on OF Jay Hayes and RHP Alex Leach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed QB Robert Griffin III on injured reserve. Activated RB J.K. Dobbins, OLB Pernell McPhee, C Patrick Mekari and C Matt Skura from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Luke Wilson to the active roster. Activated CB Anthony Averett and Chris Moore fro injured reserve. Signed RB Tommy Bohanon, G Parker Ehinger and DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad. Placed TE Sean Culkin on the practice squad injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Shelton Gibson to the practice squad. Placed DT Bruce Hector on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed free agent C Evan Brown to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DT DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DT Maliek Collins on injured reserve. Activated WR Robert Davis from practice squad injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K JJ Molson to the practice squad. Released RB Derrick Gore.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed OLB Jachai Polite to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced QB Daniel Jones officially downgraded to doubtful for week 13 play.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed G Alex Lewis on the NFI/injured list.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE — Released D Adam Samuelson and F Nick Jermain.

ALLEN — Released G Chris Neil. Signed F Jesse Mychan and G Zach Sawchenko.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined MFs Junior Urso and Daryl Dike from Orlando an undisclosed amount for their violation of mass confrontation policy in a match against New England on Nov. 29. Suspended MF Mauricio Pereyra and additional match, two matches total, and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in a match against New England on Nov. 29 to be served in the first two matches of the 2021 season. Suspended and fined Jonahan Osorio for one match and an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in a match against Nasville on Nov. 24, to be served in the first match of the 2021 season.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Paul Marie to a multi-year contract. Exercised 2021 contract options on Gs JT Marcinkowski and Daniel Vega, D Jacob Akanyirge and MF Jack Skahan. Did not Exercise 2021 contract options for D Guram Kashia and MFs Luis Felipe and Vako. Guaranteed contracts for 2021 season for G Emi Ochoa, Ds Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie, Tommy Thompson and Casey Walls, MFs Eric Calvillo, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Gilber Fuentes, Siad Haji, Judson, Shea Salinas and Jackso Yueill and Fs Cade Cowell and Andy Rios. Announced that G Matt Bersano, Fs Danny Hoesen and Chris Wondolowski are out of contract. Announced D Oswaldo Alanis will be continuing the second season of his two-year loan from Mexico’s Chivas de Guadalajara.

