Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 10:30 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Chris Flexin to a two-year contract with an option for 2023. Designated INF Tim Lopes for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed RHP Michael Wacha to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Ellis on a minor league contract for 2021 season.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Ryder Ryan from New York Mets to complete the trade for INF Todd Frazier from Aug. 31. 2020.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Richard Urena, OF Forrest Wall and INF Tyler White to minor league contracts for 2021 season.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Bo Takahashi to a minor league contract and invited to spring training.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hoby Milner and RF Dylan Cozens to minor league contracts for the 2021 season.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF E.P. Reese.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Cam Hatch.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA BOARD OF GOVENORS — Announced approval of the sale of Utah Jazz to ownership group led by Ryan Smith executive chairman of Qualtrics.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Fs Dwayne Sutton, Axel Toupane and Kaleb Wesson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted OL Johotthan Harrison to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL LaCale London and OL LaCale London from reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted K Taylor Russolino and LB Josh Watson to active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WRs Terry Godwin and Josh Hammond and CB Josh Nurse on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chad Williams to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DB Daryl Worley on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Derek Carr on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Nick Scott and OT Bobby Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Jamal Perry and WR Kirk Merritt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Jonathan Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated RB Devonte Freeman to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIS EAGLES — Placed RT Jack Driscoll and CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated K Ryan Succop, P Bradley Pinion and LS Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LT Donovan Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted K Greg Joseph and OL Ted Larsen to the active roster. Signed P Dustin Colquitt and LS Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed LW Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Cole Fraser from reserve. Placed F Dyson Stevenson on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Levko Koper from reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Cody Milan. Signed D Jack Sadek and added to active roster. Acquired F Greg Meireles from Charlotte. Added F Jack Poehling to NHL/AHL active list.

INDY FUEL — Released F Mathieu Foget. Activated D Cliff Watson and D Connor McDonald from reserve. Placed D Tim Shoup, F Patrick McGrath and D Chris Martenet on reserve. Placed F Craig Martin on exempt list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Adam Dauda from reserve. Placed F Craig Martin on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Loren, F Robbie Holmes and F Ross Olsson from exempt list. Placed D Marcus Crawford on reserve.

ONTARIO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled D Jack Sadek from Greenville. Placed D Paul Meyer on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Charles Curti, G Craig Pantano, D Mikael Tam, F Drew Callin and D Ian Edmondson. Acquired D Kevin Spinozzi from Toledo. Added G Tom Hodges as EBUG. Suspended F Corey Durocher.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Daniel Urbani.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Agreed to terms with head coach Gabriel Heinze to a two-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Felipe Valencia to a first team contract for the 2021 season.

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed MF Mikko Kuningas, pending league and federation approval, for the 2021 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Mandy Freeman to a one-year contract with an option for a second-year.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Devon Kerr to a one-year contract with an option on a second-year.

