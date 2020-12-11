On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Friday’s Transactions, writethru

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 7:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Re-signed RHP Jimmy Herget to a major league contract. Designated OF Scott Heineman for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Clayton McCullough first-base coach.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired LHP Leo Crawford from the Los Angeles Dodgers to complete the Dec. 2 trade for RHP Corey Knebel.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named David Dombrowski president of baseball operations.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Ahmad Caver. Waived F Mario Hezonja.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed T Cameron Erving on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived FB Jeremy Cox.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Montre Hartage to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed Madre Harper on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DB J.T. Hassell to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Marshall Newhouse to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DT Teair Tart on reserve/suspended list.

HOCEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named David Ludwig as director of hockey operations and salary cap compliance.

        Read more Sports News news.
East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Waived F/D Colton Leiter. Signed F Matt Marcinew.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Nick Saracino off waivers from South Carolina. Placed F Nick Saracino on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Ben Pulley as emergency backup goalie. Signed G Sean Bonar. Placed G Andrew Shortridge on the commissioner’s exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed G Craig Pantano. Placed G Craig Pantano on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Fs Frederic Letourneau and Jade Miller from reserve. Signed D Doyle Somerby and F Brett Supinski. Added D Macoy Erkamps to NHL/AHL active list. Placed D Doyle Somerby and F Brett Supinski on reserve.

WHEELER NAILERS — Activated F Brad Drobot from reserve. Placed F Ben Freeman on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA FC — Picked up the 2021 contract options for F Foster Langsdorf, MFs Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Sam Gleadle, Ds Noah Billingsley, Chase Gasper and G Dayne St. Clair. Declined 2021 contract options for F Aaron Schoenfeld Ds James Musa, Jose Aja, MF Kevin Partrida and G Greg Ranjitsingh.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Luca Lewis.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Averie Collins to a two-year contract.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Thomas Vancaeyezeele.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists