Friday’s Transactions, writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Re-signed RHP Jimmy Herget to a major league contract. Designated OF Scott Heineman for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Clayton McCullough first-base coach.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired LHP Leo Crawford from the Los Angeles Dodgers to complete the Dec. 2 trade for RHP Corey Knebel.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named David Dombrowski president of baseball operations.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Ahmad Caver. Waived F Mario Hezonja.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed T Cameron Erving on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived FB Jeremy Cox.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Montre Hartage to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed Madre Harper on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DB J.T. Hassell to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Marshall Newhouse to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DT Teair Tart on reserve/suspended list.

HOCEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named David Ludwig as director of hockey operations and salary cap compliance.

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Waived F/D Colton Leiter. Signed F Matt Marcinew.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Nick Saracino off waivers from South Carolina. Placed F Nick Saracino on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Ben Pulley as emergency backup goalie. Signed G Sean Bonar. Placed G Andrew Shortridge on the commissioner’s exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed G Craig Pantano. Placed G Craig Pantano on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Fs Frederic Letourneau and Jade Miller from reserve. Signed D Doyle Somerby and F Brett Supinski. Added D Macoy Erkamps to NHL/AHL active list. Placed D Doyle Somerby and F Brett Supinski on reserve.

WHEELER NAILERS — Activated F Brad Drobot from reserve. Placed F Ben Freeman on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA FC — Picked up the 2021 contract options for F Foster Langsdorf, MFs Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Sam Gleadle, Ds Noah Billingsley, Chase Gasper and G Dayne St. Clair. Declined 2021 contract options for F Aaron Schoenfeld Ds James Musa, Jose Aja, MF Kevin Partrida and G Greg Ranjitsingh.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Luca Lewis.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Averie Collins to a two-year contract.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Thomas Vancaeyezeele.

