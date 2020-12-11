Friday’s Transactions, writethru

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Re-signed RHP Jimmy Herget to a major league contract. Designated OF Scott Heineman for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Clayton McCullough first-base coach.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired LHP Leo Crawford from the Los Angeles Dodgers to complete the Dec. 2 trade for RHP Corey Knebel.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named David Dombrowski president of baseball operations.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Ahmad Caver. Waived F Mario Hezonja.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the active roster from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed T Cameron Erving on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived FB Jeremy Cox.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Montre Hartage to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed Madre Harper on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DB J.T. Hassell to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Marshall Newhouse to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DT Teair Tart on reserve/suspended list.
|HOCEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named David Ludwig as director of hockey operations and salary cap compliance.
INDY FUEL — Waived F/D Colton Leiter. Signed F Matt Marcinew.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Nick Saracino off waivers from South Carolina. Placed F Nick Saracino on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Ben Pulley as emergency backup goalie. Signed G Sean Bonar. Placed G Andrew Shortridge on the commissioner’s exempt list.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed G Craig Pantano. Placed G Craig Pantano on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Fs Frederic Letourneau and Jade Miller from reserve. Signed D Doyle Somerby and F Brett Supinski. Added D Macoy Erkamps to NHL/AHL active list. Placed D Doyle Somerby and F Brett Supinski on reserve.
WHEELER NAILERS — Activated F Brad Drobot from reserve. Placed F Ben Freeman on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA FC — Picked up the 2021 contract options for F Foster Langsdorf, MFs Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Sam Gleadle, Ds Noah Billingsley, Chase Gasper and G Dayne St. Clair. Declined 2021 contract options for F Aaron Schoenfeld Ds James Musa, Jose Aja, MF Kevin Partrida and G Greg Ranjitsingh.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Luca Lewis.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Averie Collins to a two-year contract.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Thomas Vancaeyezeele.
