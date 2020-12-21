On Air: Federal News Network program
Furman 118, SC State 52

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 6:30 pm
< a min read
      

SC STATE (0-10)

Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Madol 0-1 1-2 1, Edwards 3-9 4-4 11, Manning 0-2 0-0 0, Rideau 1-3 0-1 2, Simmons 6-13 3-4 16, Felder 0-2 0-0 0, Croskey 1-3 0-0 3, Nelson 1-6 0-0 2, L.Lawrence 1-3 0-0 2, Guitian 1-2 2-3 4, Moorer 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 3-6 0-0 7, Fulks 0-4 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 19-60 10-16 52.

FURMAN (6-3)

Gurley 7-10 3-4 19, Mounce 4-8 2-2 14, Slawson 0-0 0-0 0, Bothwell 5-7 2-3 13, Hunter 4-6 0-0 12, Kenney 6-10 1-2 16, J.Lawrence 5-7 0-0 15, Hien 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 2-2 0-0 6, Foster 0-1 2-2 2, Beeker 4-4 1-3 9, Swanson 3-3 1-1 7, Lister 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 42-60 13-18 118.

Halftime_Furman 56-27. 3-Point Goals_SC State 4-18 (Croskey 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Wright 1-4, Simmons 1-5, Felder 0-1, Rideau 0-1, L.Lawrence 0-2), Furman 21-35 (J.Lawrence 5-6, Hunter 4-6, Mounce 4-7, Kenney 3-7, Anderson 2-2, Gurley 2-3, Bothwell 1-3, Foster 0-1). Rebounds_SC State 24 (Davis 6), Furman 37 (Mounce, Hunter 5). Assists_SC State 6 (Edwards 3), Furman 33 (Bothwell 6). Total Fouls_SC State 15, Furman 16. A_250 (4,000).

