Furman 77, Chattanooga 73

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 3:07 pm
FURMAN (7-3)

Gurley 5-9 3-4 13, Mounce 4-11 0-0 8, Slawson 4-8 7-8 16, Bothwell 9-15 4-6 22, Hunter 3-7 0-0 9, Hien 4-5 1-2 9, Kenney 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 15-20 77.

CHATTANOOGA (9-1)

Ayeni 3-5 2-2 8, Kenic 1-3 4-4 7, Caldwell 2-5 0-0 6, M.Smith 3-12 0-1 8, Walker 3-5 0-0 9, Jean-Baptiste 7-15 2-2 18, Hankton 7-10 0-0 17, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 8-9 73.

Halftime_Furman 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Furman 4-14 (Hunter 3-7, Slawson 1-2, Gurley 0-1, Mounce 0-4), Chattanooga 13-26 (Hankton 3-5, Walker 3-5, M.Smith 2-4, Caldwell 2-5, Jean-Baptiste 2-6, Kenic 1-1). Fouled Out_Gurley. Rebounds_Furman 30 (Mounce 9), Chattanooga 25 (M.Smith 10). Assists_Furman 8 (Gurley 3), Chattanooga 16 (Caldwell 5). Total Fouls_Furman 13, Chattanooga 12.

