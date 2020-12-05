On Air: Federal News Network program
Furman 81, Coll. of Charleston 57

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 4:55 pm
< a min read
      

FURMAN (4-0)

Gurley 7-12 0-0 18, Mounce 3-11 0-0 8, Slawson 5-6 5-6 16, Bothwell 10-14 0-0 26, Hunter 3-7 0-0 8, Foster 1-2 0-0 2, Hien 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Pugh 0-2 0-0 0, Lawrence 1-2 0-0 3, Beeker 0-1 0-0 0, Kenney 0-0 0-0 0, Lister 0-0 0-0 0, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 5-6 81.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (1-2)

Edwards 0-3 0-0 0, Smart 4-6 1-3 9, Galloway 2-9 0-0 5, Jasper 5-12 0-0 12, Willis 3-8 0-0 7, King 4-9 2-4 11, Epps 3-9 2-4 8, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Copeland 2-3 0-1 4, Harvey 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-63 6-14 57.

Halftime_Furman 47-23. 3-Point Goals_Furman 16-34 (Bothwell 6-8, Gurley 4-8, Hunter 2-6, Mounce 2-7, Lawrence 1-2, Slawson 1-2, Pugh 0-1), Coll. of Charleston 5-23 (Jasper 2-6, King 1-2, Willis 1-3, Galloway 1-6, Copeland 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Epps 0-4). Fouled Out_Hien. Rebounds_Furman 29 (Slawson 10), Coll. of Charleston 37 (King 6). Assists_Furman 20 (Slawson 9), Coll. of Charleston 10 (Galloway, Willis 3). Total Fouls_Furman 18, Coll. of Charleston 11. A_1,453 (5,100).

