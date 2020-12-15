Ga. Southern squares off against Carver College

Carver College vs. Georgia Southern (3-2)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Georgia Southern lost 77-75 loss at home against Mercer in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Eric Boone has averaged 10.4 points and 2.8 steals to lead the way for the Eagles. Elijah McCadden is also a primary contributor, with 10.2 points per game.SOLID SCOTT: Bryson Scott has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: Georgia Southern put up 100 points and won by 30 over Carver College when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 4-5 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles put up 73.8 points per contest in those nine games.

