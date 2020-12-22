On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Gardner scores 21 to lead East Carolina past Tulane 68-58

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 6:00 pm
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 10 rebounds as East Carolina beat Tulane 68-58 on Tuesday.

Gardner became the 16th Buccaneer to surpass 600 rebounds while getting his third double-double of the season.

Brandon Suggs had 14 points for East Carolina (7-1, 1-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. J.J. Miles added 13 points. Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes had 16 points for the Green Wave (5-2, 0-2). Gabe Watson added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

