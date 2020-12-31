On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Gardner-Webb 80, Hampton 69

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 2:22 pm
< a min read
      

GARDNER-WEBB (2-5)

Dufeal 1-4 0-0 2, Reid 6-7 1-1 13, Cornwall 5-14 2-2 17, Falko 7-15 5-5 22, Selden 2-3 0-2 4, Williams 3-10 0-0 9, Mann 3-5 1-2 8, Sears 1-3 0-0 3, Lynott 1-2 0-0 2, Itodo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 9-12 80.

HAMPTON (4-5)

Dickens 4-5 4-6 12, Dean 4-9 0-2 8, Shelton 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 9-17 2-5 23, Banister 4-9 0-0 11, Godwin 5-12 0-0 12, Earle 1-1 0-0 3, Anthony 0-1 0-0 0, Bethea 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 6-13 69.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 13-30 (Cornwall 5-9, Falko 3-6, Williams 3-8, Mann 1-1, Sears 1-2, Lynott 0-1, Selden 0-1, Dufeal 0-2), Hampton 9-22 (Banister 3-4, Warren 3-8, Godwin 2-7, Earle 1-1, Shelton 0-2). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 27 (Williams 8), Hampton 31 (Dickens 11). Assists_Gardner-Webb 18 (Cornwall 6), Hampton 11 (Warren 5). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 13, Hampton 12.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio National Guard forward observer is ARCENT NCO of Year