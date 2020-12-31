Gardner-Webb 80, Hampton 69

GARDNER-WEBB (2-5)
Dufeal 1-4 0-0 2, Reid 6-7 1-1 13, Cornwall 5-14 2-2 17, Falko 7-15 5-5 22, Selden 2-3 0-2 4, Williams 3-10 0-0 9, Mann 3-5 1-2 8, Sears 1-3 0-0 3, Lynott 1-2 0-0 2, Itodo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 9-12 80.
HAMPTON (4-5)
Dickens 4-5 4-6 12, Dean 4-9 0-2 8, Shelton 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 9-17 2-5 23, Banister 4-9 0-0 11, Godwin 5-12 0-0 12, Earle 1-1 0-0 3, Anthony 0-1 0-0 0, Bethea 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 6-13 69.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 13-30 (Cornwall 5-9, Falko 3-6, Williams 3-8, Mann 1-1, Sears 1-2, Lynott 0-1, Selden 0-1, Dufeal 0-2), Hampton 9-22 (Banister 3-4, Warren 3-8, Godwin 2-7, Earle 1-1, Shelton 0-2). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 27 (Williams 8), Hampton 31 (Dickens 11). Assists_Gardner-Webb 18 (Cornwall 6), Hampton 11 (Warren 5). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 13, Hampton 12.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments