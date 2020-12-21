George Mason 68, VMI 66

VMI (5-4)

Stephens 2-8 10-10 14, Conway 4-10 3-4 13, Curfman 5-8 2-2 14, Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Parham 7-15 2-2 19, Bonham 0-3 0-0 0, Mans 1-2 0-0 2, Bond 1-1 0-0 2, Fahl 0-0 0-0 0, Arnold 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 17-18 66.

GEORGE MASON (3-1)

Oduro 2-3 0-0 5, Wilson 9-17 1-3 22, Greene 2-8 4-8 8, Johnson 0-3 4-6 4, Kolek 4-9 0-0 11, Hartwell 3-5 0-1 8, Calixte 2-3 0-1 4, Polite 2-10 0-0 4, Haidara 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 25-59 9-21 68.

Halftime_VMI 34-31. 3-Point Goals_VMI 7-16 (Parham 3-7, Conway 2-2, Curfman 2-3, Arnold 0-1, Stephens 0-3), George Mason 9-25 (Wilson 3-5, Kolek 3-8, Hartwell 2-3, Oduro 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Greene 0-3, Polite 0-3). Rebounds_VMI 34 (Stephens 10), George Mason 31 (Wilson 10). Assists_VMI 11 (Stephens 4), George Mason 9 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_VMI 19, George Mason 17. A_197 (10,000).

