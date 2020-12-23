George Mason 70, Towson 65

TOWSON (0-4)

Gray 5-8 3-3 14, Thompson 4-7 0-0 8, Dottin 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 3-11 4-6 11, Timberlake 4-13 4-6 14, S.Uyaelunmo 2-2 3-4 7, Allen 1-4 1-2 3, V.Uyaelunmo 0-2 1-2 1, Mims 1-2 1-3 3, Biekeu 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-53 17-26 65.

GEORGE MASON (4-1)

Oduro 8-14 2-4 19, Wilson 2-14 0-0 5, Greene 5-9 2-4 13, Johnson 1-5 2-4 5, Kolek 2-9 2-4 8, Calixte 3-5 1-3 7, Hartwell 4-6 1-1 12, Polite 0-3 1-2 1, Haidara 0-0 0-2 0, McCray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 11-24 70.

Halftime_George Mason 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Towson 4-14 (Timberlake 2-4, Gray 1-2, Martin 1-6, Allen 0-2), George Mason 9-27 (Hartwell 3-4, Kolek 2-9, Oduro 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Greene 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Polite 0-2). Fouled Out_Gray, Mims. Rebounds_Towson 38 (S.Uyaelunmo 9), George Mason 39 (Oduro 8). Assists_Towson 4 (Allen 3), George Mason 14 (Johnson, Haidara 3). Total Fouls_Towson 24, George Mason 19. A_193 (10,000).

