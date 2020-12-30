Trending:
George Mason 93, UMass 92, 2OT

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 9:01 pm
GEORGE MASON (4-2)

Oduro 4-9 0-2 8, Wilson 3-7 3-4 9, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-6 2-5 4, Kolek 6-9 4-4 19, Miller 8-18 10-15 26, Hartwell 6-10 3-4 19, Haidara 4-7 0-2 8, Calixte 0-1 0-0 0, Polite 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 22-36 93.

UMASS (2-3)

DeGray 3-6 1-3 9, T.Mitchell 6-12 10-13 23, Fernandes 5-14 7-11 19, Garcia 2-2 1-2 6, Pierre 5-14 6-8 19, Weeks 4-12 5-5 14, McCrory 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 2-2 2, Gasperini 0-2 0-0 0, Dominguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 32-44 92.

Halftime_UMass 28-25. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 7-16 (Hartwell 4-5, Kolek 3-5, Miller 0-1, Oduro 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Johnson 0-3), UMass 10-30 (Pierre 3-6, DeGray 2-2, Fernandes 2-7, Garcia 1-1, T.Mitchell 1-5, Weeks 1-9). Fouled Out_Oduro, Wilson, Johnson, Haidara, Calixte, Garcia. Rebounds_George Mason 41 (Miller 8), UMass 39 (DeGray, Fernandes 8). Assists_George Mason 19 (Miller 5), UMass 16 (Fernandes 5). Total Fouls_George Mason 34, UMass 28.

