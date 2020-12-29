George Mason, UMass meet in conference play

George Mason (4-2, 0-0) vs. UMass (2-2, 1-0)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits UMass in an A10 matchup. Each team is coming off of a home loss in their last game. UMass lost 93-88 to Bryant on Dec. 21, while George Mason came up short in a 68-65 game to Norfolk State on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tre Mitchell has averaged 22.5 points and 6.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Minutemen. Complementing Mitchell is Noah Fernandes, who is maintaining an average of 11.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. The Patriots have been led by Javon Greene, who is averaging 11.8 points.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 17.9 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Minutemen have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Patriots. UMass has an assist on 47 of 82 field goals (57.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while George Mason has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass is rated first among A10 teams with an average of 85.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.