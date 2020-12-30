George Washington 71, Fordham 47

GEORGE WASHINGTON (2-6)
Battle 9-16 5-9 24, Moyer 2-3 2-2 6, Paar 0-2 0-0 0, Ball 1-3 0-0 3, Bishop 8-14 3-4 23, Seymour 4-7 0-0 11, Brelsford 1-2 2-4 4, Dean 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Leftwich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 12-19 71.
FORDHAM (0-1)
Soriano 4-7 4-7 12, Austin 1-5 0-0 2, Cobb 1-10 2-2 4, Navarro 5-10 3-4 14, Perry 2-10 3-3 7, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Rose 0-3 0-0 0, Eyisi 2-6 1-2 5, Dozier 0-4 0-2 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Raut 1-1 0-0 3, Skoric 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 13-20 47.
Halftime_George Washington 38-20. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 9-19 (Bishop 4-5, Seymour 3-6, Ball 1-1, Battle 1-4, Brelsford 0-1, Moyer 0-1, Paar 0-1), Fordham 2-14 (Raut 1-1, Navarro 1-3, Rose 0-1, Austin 0-2, Perry 0-3, Cobb 0-4). Rebounds_George Washington 40 (Moyer, Ball 8), Fordham 24 (Soriano 12). Assists_George Washington 18 (Bishop, Brelsford 5), Fordham 6 (Cobb 3). Total Fouls_George Washington 21, Fordham 15.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments