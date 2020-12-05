George Washington 85, Coppin St. 69

COPPIN ST. (0-1)
Sarvan 4-11 0-0 10, Clayton 4-14 0-2 10, N.Tarke 0-2 1-2 1, A.Tarke 8-17 5-6 22, Thomas 3-9 0-0 6, Cardaci 2-11 0-0 6, Sakickas 4-10 2-2 14, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Knox 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-78 8-12 69.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-2)
Battle 4-10 6-6 14, Moyer 8-10 3-3 19, Paar 5-9 5-6 15, Bishop 9-15 2-6 20, Nelson 3-11 2-3 9, Jack 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Seymour 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 32-63 18-24 85.
Halftime_George Washington 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 11-40 (Sakickas 4-8, Clayton 2-7, Sarvan 2-7, Cardaci 2-11, A.Tarke 1-2, Jones 0-1, N.Tarke 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Knox 0-2), George Washington 3-13 (Seymour 2-3, Nelson 1-2, Jack 0-1, Bishop 0-2, Battle 0-5). Fouled Out_Sarvan. Rebounds_Coppin St. 29 (Clayton, A.Tarke 8), George Washington 55 (Paar 16). Assists_Coppin St. 13 (Sarvan, Clayton, Cardaci 3), George Washington 15 (Bishop 9). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 19, George Washington 12.
