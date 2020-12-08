Trending:
Georgetown 80, Coppin St. 48

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:11 pm
COPPIN ST. (0-4)

Sakickas 0-3 0-1 0, Cardaci 2-8 0-0 6, A.Tarke 4-10 0-1 8, N.Tarke 2-5 3-6 7, Thomas 5-17 1-2 12, Knox 4-13 0-2 12, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Gross 1-4 0-0 3, Harkema 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-66 4-12 48.

GEORGETOWN (2-2)

Pickett 8-11 1-1 19, Wahab 2-3 3-5 7, Blair 6-10 6-7 22, Carey 2-8 0-0 4, J.Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Bile 5-9 1-2 13, D.Harris 2-3 0-0 5, Sibley 0-2 0-0 0, Holloway 0-0 1-2 1, Berger 2-2 0-0 5, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-53 12-17 80.

Halftime_Georgetown 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 8-38 (Knox 4-11, Cardaci 2-8, Gross 1-4, Thomas 1-4, Harkema 0-1, Sakickas 0-2, N.Tarke 0-2, Jones 0-3, A.Tarke 0-3), Georgetown 10-23 (Blair 4-8, Bile 2-3, Pickett 2-3, Berger 1-1, D.Harris 1-1, Sibley 0-1, J.Harris 0-2, Carey 0-4). Fouled Out_Gross. Rebounds_Coppin St. 27 (Thomas 10), Georgetown 50 (Pickett 18). Assists_Coppin St. 12 (Jones 6), Georgetown 17 (Blair 4). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 21, Georgetown 16.

