Georgia 66, East Carolina 45

GEORGIA (3-0)
Isaacs 3-4 0-0 6, Staiti 6-10 0-0 12, Caldwell 1-6 1-1 3, Connally 2-8 0-0 4, Morrison 5-10 2-2 13, Bates 1-5 0-0 2, Nicholson 4-4 4-4 12, Coombs 1-3 2-2 4, Hose 0-1 0-0 0, Barker 3-4 1-3 8, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 12-14 66
EAST CAROLINA (1-2)
Chambers 2-4 0-2 4, Claytor 1-7 2-2 4, DaCosta 2-2 0-0 4, Monk 6-15 4-4 17, Thompson 2-9 3-3 7, Josephs 2-3 0-0 4, Evans 0-7 0-0 0, Gee 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Tsineke 0-1 0-0 0, Moseley 0-2 0-0 0, Rose 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-60 9-11 45
|Georgia
|17
|8
|21
|20
|—
|66
|East Carolina
|8
|10
|16
|11
|—
|45
3-Point Goals_Georgia 2-12 (Caldwell 0-2, Connally 0-5, Morrison 1-2, Coombs 0-1, Hose 0-1, Barker 1-1), East Carolina 2-11 (Claytor 0-1, Monk 1-3, Thompson 0-2, Johnson 1-3, Tsineke 0-1, Moseley 0-1). Assists_Georgia 16 (Connally 7), East Carolina 5 (Thompson 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 44 (Team 3-6), East Carolina 31 (Team 4-7). Total Fouls_Georgia 13, East Carolina 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
