Georgia 68, Jacksonville St. 47

JACKSONVILLE ST. (2-1)
Day 2-10 0-0 4, Kuimi 0-5 0-2 0, Hawks 5-9 1-2 11, Yamia Johnson 5-10 4-6 16, Kiana Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Gavin 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Griffin 4-11 0-0 10, Martin 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-62 5-10 47
GEORGIA (5-0)
Isaacs 1-3 0-0 2, Staiti 7-16 4-4 18, Caldwell 3-10 0-0 6, Connally 4-10 0-0 11, Morrison 3-8 0-0 8, Bates 2-5 0-0 4, Nicholson 2-4 1-2 5, Coombs 3-8 2-2 8, Hose 0-1 0-0 0, Barker 2-7 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-72 9-10 68
|Jacksonville St.
|14
|8
|11
|14
|—
|47
|Georgia
|20
|21
|20
|7
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 4-18 (Day 0-6, Hawks 0-1, Johnson 2-3, Griffin 2-6, Martin 0-2), Georgia 5-16 (Staiti 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Connally 3-6, Morrison 2-5, Hose 0-1, Barker 0-1). Assists_Jacksonville St. 3 (Hawks 2), Georgia 14 (Coombs 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 41 (Kuimi 3-6), Georgia 50 (Barker 4-6). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 16, Georgia 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_619.
