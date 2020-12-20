Georgia 69, Furman 43

FURMAN (2-5)

Hodges 6-18 4-4 16, van Rij 0-3 1-2 1, James 2-9 0-2 4, Koilia 2-4 0-0 4, Walters 2-12 2-2 6, Taborn 2-4 2-5 6, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Boone 0-0 0-0 0, DePetro 1-4 0-0 3, Irizarry-Perez 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-56 9-15 43

GEORGIA (7-0)

Isaacs 1-2 0-0 2, Staiti 5-9 5-6 15, Caldwell 3-6 3-3 10, Connally 1-4 0-0 3, Morrison 4-10 1-1 9, Bates 2-5 0-1 4, Nicholson 3-5 0-0 6, Chapman 1-1 0-0 2, Coombs 3-3 1-2 7, Hose 1-2 0-0 3, Barker 3-11 2-2 8, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 12-15 69

Furman 10 16 8 9 — 43 Georgia 23 12 11 23 — 69

3-Point Goals_Furman 2-16 (Hodges 0-3, James 0-5, Walters 0-4, DePetro 1-3, Irizarry-Perez 1-1), Georgia 3-8 (Isaacs 0-1, Caldwell 1-1, Connally 1-1, Hose 1-2, Barker 0-3). Assists_Furman 12 (Koilia 6), Georgia 12 (Morrison 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Furman 37 (Team 4-6), Georgia 40 (Morrison 4-13). Total Fouls_Furman 17, Georgia 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_583.

