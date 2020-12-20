On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Georgia 69, Furman 43

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 5:36 pm
< a min read
      

FURMAN (2-5)

Hodges 6-18 4-4 16, van Rij 0-3 1-2 1, James 2-9 0-2 4, Koilia 2-4 0-0 4, Walters 2-12 2-2 6, Taborn 2-4 2-5 6, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Boone 0-0 0-0 0, DePetro 1-4 0-0 3, Irizarry-Perez 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-56 9-15 43

GEORGIA (7-0)

Isaacs 1-2 0-0 2, Staiti 5-9 5-6 15, Caldwell 3-6 3-3 10, Connally 1-4 0-0 3, Morrison 4-10 1-1 9, Bates 2-5 0-1 4, Nicholson 3-5 0-0 6, Chapman 1-1 0-0 2, Coombs 3-3 1-2 7, Hose 1-2 0-0 3, Barker 3-11 2-2 8, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 12-15 69

Furman 10 16 8 9 43
Georgia 23 12 11 23 69

3-Point Goals_Furman 2-16 (Hodges 0-3, James 0-5, Walters 0-4, DePetro 1-3, Irizarry-Perez 1-1), Georgia 3-8 (Isaacs 0-1, Caldwell 1-1, Connally 1-1, Hose 1-2, Barker 0-3). Assists_Furman 12 (Koilia 6), Georgia 12 (Morrison 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Furman 37 (Team 4-6), Georgia 40 (Morrison 4-13). Total Fouls_Furman 17, Georgia 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_583.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine