Georgia 83, Cincinnati 68

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 10:18 pm
CINCINNATI (2-4)

Ivanauskas 2-4 0-0 5, Vogt 0-1 0-4 0, Adams-Woods 3-13 2-2 8, DeJulius 3-9 0-0 7, Williams 5-11 4-4 14, Eason 5-7 0-1 11, Davenport 6-13 5-6 18, Harvey 1-6 0-1 2, Saunders 0-2 0-2 0, G.Madsen 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-67 11-20 68.

GEORGIA (6-0)

Camara 7-10 4-6 19, Horne 1-2 0-0 2, Fagan 6-9 5-6 17, Kier 6-11 5-5 18, Wheeler 4-14 2-2 12, Garcia 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 3-5 3-4 9, McMillan 1-2 0-0 2, Etter 0-1 2-2 2, Ned 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 21-25 83.

Halftime_Georgia 49-26. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 5-29 (Eason 1-1, G.Madsen 1-1, Ivanauskas 1-3, DeJulius 1-5, Davenport 1-6, Harvey 0-2, Saunders 0-2, Williams 0-4, Adams-Woods 0-5), Georgia 4-13 (Wheeler 2-4, Camara 1-3, Kier 1-4, Horne 0-1, Ned 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Harvey. Rebounds_Cincinnati 32 (Ivanauskas, Eason, Davenport 6), Georgia 36 (Camara 10). Assists_Cincinnati 9 (Adams-Woods, Eason, Saunders 2), Georgia 14 (Wheeler 7). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 24, Georgia 22. A_1,638 (10,523).

