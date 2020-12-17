Georgia 85, Georgia St. 51

GEORGIA ST. (3-2)

Hosendove 5-6 4-4 15, Bell 0-3 2-2 2, Foster 2-5 0-2 4, Lyons 0-9 2-2 2, Worth 1-4 0-1 2, Johnson 3-9 0-0 6, Sadler 5-11 4-4 14, Dziak 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 0-6 3-4 3, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-58 15-19 51

GEORGIA (6-0)

Isaacs 2-2 3-6 7, Staiti 7-15 2-2 16, Caldwell 5-10 5-5 16, Connally 2-5 2-2 7, Morrison 2-4 0-0 5, Bates 3-5 0-0 6, Nicholson 1-4 1-2 3, Davenport 0-0 0-0 0, Coombs 3-5 2-2 8, Hose 1-4 0-0 3, Barker 3-11 2-4 10, Smith 2-3 0-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-68 17-25 85

Georgia St. 10 13 14 14 — 51 Georgia 26 19 24 16 — 85

3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 2-9 (Hosendove 1-1, Foster 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Sadler 0-1, Dziak 0-1, Powell 0-1, Taylor 1-2), Georgia 6-14 (Caldwell 1-3, Connally 1-2, Morrison 1-1, Hose 1-3, Barker 2-5). Assists_Georgia St. 5 (Hosendove 2), Georgia 22 (Morrison 7). Fouled Out_Georgia St. Henderson. Rebounds_Georgia St. 32 (Team 6-10), Georgia 50 (Staiti 6-10). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 23, Georgia 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_573.

