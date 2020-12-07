Georgia plays host to Montana

Montana (0-3) vs. Georgia (3-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana goes up against Georgia in an early season matchup. Montana fell 75-74 at Southern Utah on Saturday. Georgia is coming off a 98-65 win at home against Jacksonville on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 16.7 points, 10.7 assists and two steals while Toumani Camara has put up 14 points and five rebounds. For the Grizzlies, Kyle Owens has averaged 14 points and 6.3 rebounds while Cameron Parker has put up 10.3 points and four assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Montana has scored 66.3 points per game and allowed 71.7 over its three-game road losing streak. Georgia is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked first among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 14.7 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

