Georgia plays host to Samford

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 9:01 pm
Samford (2-1) vs. Georgia (4-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Georgia both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad earned a big victory in their last game. Georgia earned a 63-50 home win over Montana on Tuesday, while Samford won 96-83 at Belmont on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists while Toumani Camara has put up 14.3 points, eight rebounds and two steals. For Samford, Christian Guess has averaged 15.7 points and nine rebounds while Logan Dye has put up 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Georgia has scored 82.5 points per game and allowed 63 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.5 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 15.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

