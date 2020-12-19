Georgia Southern 103, FIU 99, 2OT

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (5-2)

McFatten 3-4 0-0 6, Toyambi 2-3 1-3 5, Boone 6-14 15-16 29, Z.Bryant 8-12 10-12 28, McCadden 3-7 2-2 9, Brown 4-10 0-0 9, Savrasov 5-9 1-2 11, Weatherford 1-1 0-0 2, C.Bryant 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-62 31-39 103.

FIU (5-2)

Davis 4-7 5-6 14, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Brewer 5-9 5-7 19, Daye 6-9 8-12 22, Lovett 5-11 2-2 17, Krivokapic 5-7 0-0 14, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 3, Wilcox 2-3 4-6 8, Corcoran 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Ametepe 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 29-55 24-34 99.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 6-16 (Z.Bryant 2-2, Boone 2-4, McCadden 1-4, Brown 1-5, C.Bryant 0-1), FIU 17-33 (Lovett 5-10, Krivokapic 4-6, Brewer 4-8, Daye 2-2, Davis 1-2, Hawkins 1-4, Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out_Z.Bryant, McCadden, C.Bryant, Mason, Daye, Lovett. Rebounds_Georgia Southern 35 (Boone, McCadden 7), FIU 26 (Wilcox 8). Assists_Georgia Southern 11 (McCadden 4), FIU 16 (Daye 6). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 31, FIU 32. A_172 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.