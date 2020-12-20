Georgia Southern 119, Carver 43

CARVER (0-14)

Coley 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 3-9 1-1 8, Auguste 2-10 1-2 7, Hepburn 2-5 0-0 4, Sims 2-6 2-3 6, Ferrell 5-10 0-0 12, Dubose 2-7 0-1 4, Hanna 0-0 0-0 0, Ervin 0-2 0-0 0, Iverson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-52 4-7 43.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (6-2)

McFatten 4-4 0-0 8, Toyambi 5-8 3-4 13, Boone 0-0 0-0 0, Z.Bryant 4-4 0-0 8, Weatherford 2-4 1-2 5, C.Bryant 13-18 0-0 29, Lincoln 4-4 1-2 12, Viti 3-7 0-0 6, Orizu 7-9 2-6 16, Archie 1-4 0-0 3, Odhiambo 1-2 0-0 2, Savrasov 1-6 1-2 3, Yuminami 3-3 2-3 8, Sowers 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 50-75 10-19 119.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 62-22. 3-Point Goals_Carver 5-16 (Ferrell 2-4, Auguste 2-5, Scott 1-3, Ervin 0-1, Hepburn 0-1, Iverson 0-1, Sims 0-1), Georgia Southern 9-19 (Lincoln 3-3, C.Bryant 3-5, Sowers 2-2, Archie 1-4, Savrasov 0-2, Viti 0-3). Rebounds_Carver 11 (Hepburn, Ferrell 3), Georgia Southern 53 (Orizu 10). Assists_Carver 6 (Sims 2), Georgia Southern 17 (Z.Bryant 4). Total Fouls_Carver 13, Georgia Southern 11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.