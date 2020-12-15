Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Georgia Southern 92, Carver 27

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 8:06 pm
< a min read
      

CARVER (0-10)

Coley 1-5 0-0 2, Augusta 3-14 0-0 6, Hepburn 0-2 0-0 0, Mayuen 0-4 0-0 0, Sims 0-4 3-4 3, Ferrell 2-6 1-2 6, Scott 2-8 2-2 6, Hanna 1-2 0-0 2, Ervin 0-1 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-4 0-0 0, Doubose 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 10-53 6-8 27.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (4-2)

McFatten 2-2 2-3 6, Toyambi 3-6 1-2 7, Boone 4-6 0-0 9, Z.Bryant 3-5 3-4 9, McCadden 4-6 2-3 11, Viti 4-8 1-1 12, Brown 4-5 1-1 10, Lincoln 2-2 1-2 5, Weatherford 3-4 1-2 7, Orizu 4-6 0-0 8, Yuminami 0-1 2-2 2, Sowers 2-5 0-1 4, Odhiambo 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 36-61 14-21 92.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 51-12. 3-Point Goals_Carver 1-12 (Ferrell 1-2, Scott 0-1, Mayuen 0-4, Augusta 0-5), Georgia Southern 6-20 (Viti 3-7, Brown 1-2, Boone 1-3, McCadden 1-3, Toyambi 0-1, Z.Bryant 0-2, Sowers 0-2). Fouled Out_Doubose. Rebounds_Carver 21 (Sims, Middlebrooks 4), Georgia Southern 43 (Odhiambo 7). Assists_Carver 1 (Scott 1), Georgia Southern 15 (Boone 5). Total Fouls_Carver 18, Georgia Southern 11. A_305 (3,897).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities