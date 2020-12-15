Georgia Southern 92, Carver 27

CARVER (0-10)

Coley 1-5 0-0 2, Augusta 3-14 0-0 6, Hepburn 0-2 0-0 0, Mayuen 0-4 0-0 0, Sims 0-4 3-4 3, Ferrell 2-6 1-2 6, Scott 2-8 2-2 6, Hanna 1-2 0-0 2, Ervin 0-1 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-4 0-0 0, Doubose 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 10-53 6-8 27.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (4-2)

McFatten 2-2 2-3 6, Toyambi 3-6 1-2 7, Boone 4-6 0-0 9, Z.Bryant 3-5 3-4 9, McCadden 4-6 2-3 11, Viti 4-8 1-1 12, Brown 4-5 1-1 10, Lincoln 2-2 1-2 5, Weatherford 3-4 1-2 7, Orizu 4-6 0-0 8, Yuminami 0-1 2-2 2, Sowers 2-5 0-1 4, Odhiambo 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 36-61 14-21 92.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 51-12. 3-Point Goals_Carver 1-12 (Ferrell 1-2, Scott 0-1, Mayuen 0-4, Augusta 0-5), Georgia Southern 6-20 (Viti 3-7, Brown 1-2, Boone 1-3, McCadden 1-3, Toyambi 0-1, Z.Bryant 0-2, Sowers 0-2). Fouled Out_Doubose. Rebounds_Carver 21 (Sims, Middlebrooks 4), Georgia Southern 43 (Odhiambo 7). Assists_Carver 1 (Scott 1), Georgia Southern 15 (Boone 5). Total Fouls_Carver 18, Georgia Southern 11. A_305 (3,897).

