Georgia St. 72, Coll. of Charleston 55

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:08 pm
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (2-5)

Epps 2-4 2-2 6, King 0-3 0-1 0, Smart 1-2 2-2 4, Jasper 2-9 1-1 6, Willis 6-10 0-0 15, Tucker 2-9 6-8 11, Edwards 1-3 0-0 3, Houston 1-3 1-2 3, Harvey 2-3 1-2 7, Copeland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 13-18 55.

GEORGIA ST. (6-1)

Nsoseme 5-5 0-2 10, Allen 7-9 0-0 20, Boyce 3-5 0-0 6, Roberts 7-10 3-4 20, Williams 1-7 1-2 3, Toppin 1-2 0-2 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 2-3 1-1 6, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-48 5-11 72.

Halftime_Georgia St. 43-28. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 8-21 (Willis 3-6, Harvey 2-3, Edwards 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Jasper 1-5, Copeland 0-1, Epps 0-1), Georgia St. 11-21 (Allen 6-7, Roberts 3-5, Moore 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 27 (Smart 9), Georgia St. 25 (Nsoseme 10). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 6 (Willis 3), Georgia St. 19 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 14, Georgia St. 15. A_630 (3,854).

