Georgia St. 76, Charlotte 65

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 8:44 pm
GEORGIA ST. (3-1)

Nsoseme 2-6 1-5 5, Allen 5-12 0-0 14, Boyce 4-6 0-0 10, Roberts 1-7 0-0 3, K.Williams 4-11 7-9 18, Toppin 5-5 6-6 16, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 1-6 3-4 5, Scott 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 17-24 76.

CHARLOTTE (0-2)

Supica 2-6 0-0 4, Matos 3-3 2-2 8, Shepherd 3-14 7-9 15, B.Williams 3-9 2-6 10, Young 6-14 6-8 20, Threadgill 1-1 0-0 2, Rissetto 1-1 2-2 4, Stone-Carrawell 1-2 0-0 2, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 19-27 65.

Halftime_Charlotte 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 11-29 (Allen 4-9, K.Williams 3-4, Boyce 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Roberts 1-5, Moore 0-5), Charlotte 6-19 (B.Williams 2-5, Young 2-6, Shepherd 2-7, Garcia 0-1). Rebounds_Georgia St. 40 (Nsoseme 12), Charlotte 34 (B.Williams, Young 7). Assists_Georgia St. 19 (Nsoseme, K.Williams, Toppin 4), Charlotte 9 (Shepherd 5). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 20, Charlotte 21. A_74 (9,105).

