On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Georgia St. tops Coll. Of Charleston 72-55

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts and Corey Allen scored 20 points apiece as Georgia State got past College of Charleston 72-55 on Monday night.

Eliel Nsoseme had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Georgia State (6-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Kane Williams added seven assists. Allen also had six rebounds.

Payton Willis had 15 points for the Cougars (2-5). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Zep Jasper had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station