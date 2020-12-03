Georgia Tech 55, Tulane 51

TULANE (2-1)
Freeman 3-9 1-2 7, Heide 0-3 0-0 0, Cheatham 1-6 0-0 2, Clark 6-11 3-5 15, Jordan 7-19 4-4 18, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Parau 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Bates 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 3-10 0-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 9-17 51
GEORGIA TECH (2-1)
Cubaj 8-18 2-2 18, Hermosa 2-7 0-0 4, Bates 1-7 1-1 4, Lahtinen 3-11 1-1 7, McQueen 4-11 0-0 10, Wone Aranaz 1-2 0-0 2, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Love 3-5 2-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 6-6 55
|Tulane
|12
|9
|9
|21
|—
|51
|Georgia Tech
|12
|11
|15
|17
|—
|55
3-Point Goals_Tulane 0-11 (Freeman 0-3, Cheatham 0-3, Jordan 0-2, Parau 0-2, Jones 0-1), Georgia Tech 5-16 (Bates 1-6, Lahtinen 0-2, McQueen 2-6, Love 2-2). Assists_Tulane 6 (Jordan 3), Georgia Tech 9 (McQueen 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tulane 37 (Clark 3-4), Georgia Tech 42 (Cubaj 4-16). Total Fouls_Tulane 12, Georgia Tech 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,200.
