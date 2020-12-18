On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Georgia Tech 74, Florida A&M 64

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 9:04 pm
FLORIDA A&M (1-4)

Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Moragne 2-5 1-2 5, Randolph 7-13 3-4 17, Reaves 2-7 3-5 8, Speer 5-7 0-0 12, Desir 4-8 2-2 10, Brown 2-6 0-0 6, Clark 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-13 64.

GEORGIA TECH (3-3)

Wright 9-17 6-8 24, Alvarado 3-10 2-2 11, Devoe 6-11 1-2 15, Parham 5-11 0-0 13, Usher 2-4 2-4 6, Moore 1-2 0-0 3, Gigiberia 1-2 0-0 2, Sturdivant 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 11-16 74.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 7-17 (Speer 2-3, Brown 2-4, Clark 2-5, Reaves 1-4, Randolph 0-1), Georgia Tech 9-22 (Parham 3-7, Alvarado 3-8, Devoe 2-4, Moore 1-2, Usher 0-1). Rebounds_Florida A&M 25 (Moragne 7), Georgia Tech 35 (Parham 8). Assists_Florida A&M 8 (Randolph 3), Georgia Tech 18 (Devoe 8). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 13, Georgia Tech 12.

